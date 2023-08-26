Automatic Block Signalling system installed on Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram railway line

August 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 61-km long railway line between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram railway stations under Waltair Railway Division (WRD) is now operational with Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system.

It is the first and longest railway line of the WRD to have the first ABS system on a main line.

Under this system, there will be no manual operations of traffic signals. Loco pilots can rely on direct signalling lights like Red, Yellow and Green, which will be shown automatically based on the movement of trains and clearance of tracks between the stations.

This is possible with the commissioning of ABS system on the pending railway lines on the 17 km route from Alamanda to Vizianagaram via Korukonda in the latest development, said a railway official.

This new ABS replaced the old panel interlocking system. Around 40 automatic signals have been incorporated into the ABS system with modifications to the electronic interlocking system.

“This upgraded system aims at improving both safety and operational efficiency of the railways. The passengers can also have a smooth journey on the railway line without frequent interruptions,” said Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

ABS automatically controls and manages train movements, thereby improving transport efficiency and speeding train operations in a designated area. Additionally, the ABS system will significantly increase line capacity, allowing more trains to run on the same section, Mr. Prasad added.