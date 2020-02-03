Autobiography of former DGP H.J. Dora released

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam released the autobiography of former Director General of Police of undivided Andhra Pradesh H.J. Dora, titled “Journey Through Turbulent Times” at YVS Murthy auditorium of Andhra University here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Seetharam described Mr. Dora as his role model. “Mr. Dora’s calm nature, decision making, the way he deals issues have been remarkable,” he said.

‘Trendsetter’

Participating in the programme, DGP D. Gautam Sawang said AP Police is considered as one of foremost police force in the country and Mr. Dora had set the trend.

“There was a time when police personnel used to have their guns by their bedside even while sleeping. Now, there is no such threats and violence in the State and Mr. Dora had played a key role achieving this. His contribution is known more outside the States than in A.P.,” said Mr. Sawang.

The DGP said the IPS officers who joined the department a decade ago would not know what type of struggles the police had faced in the past. “Mr. Dora has compiled his experiences in tackling a variety of challenges and situations as the DGP of undivided A.P. I recommend the book to all young IPS officers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dora said that the book was not just his story, but of all brave people who had marched along with him. “Some might have dropped down and some others were martyred. But at the end, we had achieved success,” he said.

Mr. Dora said this book could not be written without the support of his family members. He also recalled his student days in Andhra University and his association with the city.

Family members of Mr. Dora said that the book was released in Hyderabad last month. But, Mr. Dora, an alumnus of AU, has planned to release the book again in his alma mater.

Acharya Nagarjuna University former V-C V. Balamohan Das said that Mr. Dora was instrumental in eradicating a part of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the undivided A.P.

GITAM Chancellor K. Ramakrishna Rao, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, former DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, former Minister K. Kruparani and others were present on the occasion.