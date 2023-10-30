HamberMenu
Auto-rickshaw driver rescues 10-month-old baby from kidnappers in Visakhapatnam 

Driver Baipalli Neeladri found baby crying in hands of three people at RK Beach, say police

October 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A kidnapped 10-month-old baby was rescued by the city police with support of an auto-rickshaw driver, and handed her over to parents here on Monday.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. on Sunday (October 29) and came to light on Monday.

According to the police, the auto rickshaw driver Baipalli Neeladri found the baby crying in the hands of three people at RK Beach on Sunday morning. The auto driver asked them about the baby. They left the baby on the spot and tried to escape from the scene.

The driver caught one of the kidnappers and handed over him to Maharanipeta police. He also handed over the rescued baby to the police.

The station Sub-Inspector Lakshmi and her support team went to the beach and found the parents of the baby. After confirming the relationship, the police handed over the baby to them. The police questioned the accused, who reportedly admitted that he along with his two accomplices had come from Vijayawada two days ago.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar invited the auto driver Neeladri to his office and honoured him with cash prize.

