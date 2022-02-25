Auto driver’s murder case: six, including the wife of the victim, arrested in Visakhapatnam

Victim used to harass his wife regularly, say police

The Anandapuram police arrested six persons, including the wife and brother-in-law of the victim, in the autorickshaw driver Pilli Pydiraju’s murder case here on Thursday night. Pydiraju (39) was found murdered in his house at Kallivaniapalem here on Tuesday morning. The arrested were identified as P. Appalakondamma (33), wife of Pydiraju, her brother K. Srinivasa Rao, P. Durga Rao, B. Aadi Babu, B. Ganesh and V. Apparao. The police said Pydiraju, who was an alcohol and ganja addict, used to harass Appalakondamma. Unable to bear the torture, Appalakondamma reportedly spoke about the issue with her brother Srinivasa Rao, about a month ago.

After deciding to eliminate Pydiraju, Srinivasa Rao had reportedly hired the four persons from Anandapuram and Bheemili areas to execute the contract killing. The contract killers had reportedly demanded ₹4 lakh, but the rate was negotiated to ₹2.5 lakh. Srinivasa Rao had reportedly paid an advance of ₹20,000. On Tuesday night, Appalakondamma reportedly opened the backdoor of their house to allow the killers inside. The couple had a son and a daughter.

All the six were sent in remand. Cases were booked.