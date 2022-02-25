Auto driver’s murder case: six, including the wife of the victim, arrested in Visakhapatnam
Victim used to harass his wife regularly, say police
The Anandapuram police arrested six persons, including the wife and brother-in-law of the victim, in the autorickshaw driver Pilli Pydiraju’s murder case here on Thursday night. Pydiraju (39) was found murdered in his house at Kallivaniapalem here on Tuesday morning. The arrested were identified as P. Appalakondamma (33), wife of Pydiraju, her brother K. Srinivasa Rao, P. Durga Rao, B. Aadi Babu, B. Ganesh and V. Apparao. The police said Pydiraju, who was an alcohol and ganja addict, used to harass Appalakondamma. Unable to bear the torture, Appalakondamma reportedly spoke about the issue with her brother Srinivasa Rao, about a month ago.
After deciding to eliminate Pydiraju, Srinivasa Rao had reportedly hired the four persons from Anandapuram and Bheemili areas to execute the contract killing. The contract killers had reportedly demanded ₹4 lakh, but the rate was negotiated to ₹2.5 lakh. Srinivasa Rao had reportedly paid an advance of ₹20,000. On Tuesday night, Appalakondamma reportedly opened the backdoor of their house to allow the killers inside. The couple had a son and a daughter.
All the six were sent in remand. Cases were booked.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.