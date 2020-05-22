Auto drivers flouting norms

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:45 IST

Many of them are plying with more than two commuters

Despite strict instructions, many autorickshaw drivers in the city are flouting norms issued during the lockdown 4.0. Social distancing is going for a toss as the drivers are plying vehicles with packed crowd at many places in the city.

While there is a limit for allowing just two passengers, some drivers are seen carrying five, six and even seven persons in the three-wheeler at a few areas in the city. A few drivers were even found without wearing face masks. Especially the drivers who were ferrying construction labourers were seen with at least six passengers in their vehicles, while some others were seen taking four/five people.

‘Sharing basis’

An auto driver from Satyam Junction said, “In Vizag, most people board autorickshaws on a sharing basis. In such situation, we cannot just ply with two people. In such case, we will get ₹20 to ₹30 for a trip.”

A few drivers were seen strictly following norms asking their customers too to wear masks. “We are cleaning our vehicles daily without fail. I am using sanitiser and mask. Since many people depend on autorickshaws, we should not let them down,” said S. Ravi, an auto driver from the city.

Meanwhile, many people are reluctant to board autorickshaws as a precautionary measure. Instead they are preferring to use their own vehicles or asking someone to pick them up.

‘Action will be taken’

“Even it is a mini or big auto, the passenger limit is just two. In the first two days, our men have been informing the drivers about the limit and the guidelines, since many drivers many not know it. But if they are found again, action will be initiated as per law. Moreover if an autorickshaw is seen plying during curfew hours, we are seizing it,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone II) M.R.K Raju.

‘Follow norms’

Meanwhile, District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed autorickshaw drivers, maxi cab, cab and taxi drivers to follow social distancing norms to avoid possible spread of coronavirus in the district. He issued guidelines to be followed while on duty, on Friday.

Mr, Vinay Chand said that apart from the driver, only two passengers should be allowed to board the vehicle and they should not ply in the containment areas. After every trip, the driver should clean the vehicle with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. The drivers should maintain 1.5 litre sprayer, hand sanitisers bottle/dispenser in the vehicle, he said. He instructed that before entering into the vehicle, passengers should be made to wash their hands and they should not be allowed if they do not wear mask. In case of cabs, the temperature of the air condition should be 26°C. Moreover the drivers should encourage digital transactions, he said.

The Collector also said that the drivers should make a habit of using face masks even during journey and constantly using hand sanitiser. He also appealed owners of the vehicles to send their drivers to quarantine if at all they find them having any symptoms of COVID-19. If any driver senses that he has some symptoms, he should come voluntarily for testing.