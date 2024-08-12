Auto drivers demand scrapping of G.O. 21 and 31, withdrawal of free bus travel to women

Autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at the Gandhi statue here on Monday, under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Auto and Motor Workers Union, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) — demanding the scrapping of G.O. 21 and 31, which prescribe severe punishments even for minor traffic violations.

Addressing the participants, the union’s State general secretary G. Vamana Murthy appealed to the State government to either reconsider its decision to provide free travel for women in RTC buses or provide alternative sources of income to auto drivers, as this scheme would have an adverse impact on auto drivers’ income.

‘Remove toll gates’

Mr. Murthy also sought the withdrawal of the decision to set up toll gates across the State to raise revenue, in the name of improvement of roads. Demanding removal of the toll gates at Jonnada in Vizianagaram district and at Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam city, he said that agitations would be organised in a phased manner, if toll gates were not removed.

He recalled the assurance given by the NDA alliance in the run-up to the general elections, that petrol would be brought under the purview of GST and an assistance of ₹15,000 would be given to auto drivers, however, months after coming to power, the government had not yet implemented the same.

Union district general secretary Padala Govind that the steep hike in the cost of spare parts and Ola and Uber have further caused a dent in auto drivers’ income.

