A group of auto-rickshaw drivers from Gopalapatnam region have met MLA West P.G.V.R. Naidu alias Gana Babu to complain about the alleged harassment from the traffic police, here on Friday. They alleged that despite having all the documents and uniform, the traffic police have been imposing hefty fines showing various reasons. The MLA responded positively and assured them to resolve the issue.

