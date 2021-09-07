Auto driver stabbed to death

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 September 2021 19:08 IST

The city police are on the look out for the accused involved in the murder case of a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, at Arilova here on Monday night. The police suspect that only one person might have been involved in the murder, who had committed the crime on the spur of the moment.

According to the police, auto-rickshaw driver Polipalli Rambabu (30), had reportedly gone out at around 7.30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was intercepted by another unidentified person who stabbed him. Though Rambabu was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police confirmed that Rambabu had no criminal history. The incident shocked residents of Arilova, which has been reporting a number of murders in the past. The post-mortem was conducted at the King George Hospital on Tuesday.

The Arilova police have registered a case and investigation is on.