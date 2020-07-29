Visakhapatnam

Auto driver returns bag with gold ornaments

An auto-rickshaw driver returned a bag of a passenger which contained gold ornaments worth more than ₹5 lakh, in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday.

A resident of Narsannapeta, Srikakulam district, Abdul Ruksana, had come to Visakhapatnam in a bus on Wednesday morning. She boarded an auto-rickshaw near RTC Complex area and got down near Old Post Office. Then she realised that she had forgot the bag in the three-wheeler. The woman approached the One Town police and informed about the incident.

Auto-rickshaw driver Botta Satyanarana reached the police station and informed police that a woman had left her bag in his vehicle and it contained valuables.

Police appreciated Mr. Satyanarayana on the occasion.

