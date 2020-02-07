Auto driver ‘murders’ wife, surrenders before police

An autorickshaw driver allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday, reportedly suspecting her fidelity.

According to Madhurwada police, the accused has been identified as Yogi Sreenu who married Bharati about 10 years ago. They have two children.

The couple have been reportedly quarrelling on the fidelity issues of late. On Wednesday, Bharati went to her mother’s house.

Sreenu approached his in-laws on Thursday and brought Bharati back saying that they would settle the issue. He allegedly strangulated Bharati to death with a rope and surrendered before the police, a police officer said.

The police have registered cases under the relevant sections of the IPC. Investigation is on.