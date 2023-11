November 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in a road accident, while two other passengers were injured when the three-wheeler overturned on Devarapalli – Tenugupudi Road in Anakapalli district, late on Thursday night. It was learnt that the driver was severely injured and shifted to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Friday.