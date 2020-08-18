Auto driver arrested under POCSO Act

Airport Police have registered a case under various sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested one Chiranjeevi, auto driver, on Tuesday, for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl, who is in her seventh class.
According Airport Police Station Inspector Ilyas Mohammed, the girl lost her mother sometime ago and her father deserted her. Ever since then she was staying with her maternal aunt at her home in Gowri Nagar, a slum, under Airport PS limits.
It is learnt that Chiranjeevi is a paramour of the aunt and he was visiting the house in the absence of the victim’s aunt.
Taking advantage of the girl being alone, when her aunt a daily wager would go out for work, he would show her adult movies and also click her nude pictures. As per the police, the accused also tried to sexually assault the girl a couple of times.
Unable to bear the harassment, the victim narrated the incident to her friend, a minor boy, who is also her neighbour. The boy in turn spoke to his parents and a few residents of the colony and approached the police and lodged a complaint.
The police have registered and case and arrested the accused who will be produced before the magistrate on Wednesday. The case is being investigated by ACP Swaroopa Rani.
