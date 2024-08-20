ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities crack down on unauthorised children’s homes in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - August 20, 2024 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They urge parents to admit their children in government-run homes or schools

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities from Alluri Sitharama Raju have launched a drive to check unauthorised children homes run by several organisations after the food poisoning incident in a private home run by a minority organisation at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli district. While unauthorised homes are being shut down, parents are being urged to admit their children in the government-run homes/schools instead of unauthorised ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 children die, 74 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Anakapalli district

A team with the officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Education Department was constituted to check the homes. While one home at Chintapalli was shut down, the team has inspected another home in Ananthagiri and shifted all the children to a government-run home. As per the officials, some of the tribals agree to send their children to such homes owing to financial and reasons and religious purposes.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek said that the government is running as many as 117 Ashram Residential Schools and 676 primary schools, where children can be admitted, but still some children are being admitted to private homes.

“We have good Government Residential School for Boys at Downuru and Girls Residential School at Koyyuru. But still parents from Koyyuru have admitted their children in the home at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli. As per the parents, the organisers have canvassed them since early age seeking admission of their children promising good food and shelter. The innocence of the tribals is being exploited here,” Mr. Abhishek said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US