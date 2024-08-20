GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Authorities crack down on unauthorised children’s homes in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

They urge parents to admit their children in government-run homes or schools

Published - August 20, 2024 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities from Alluri Sitharama Raju have launched a drive to check unauthorised children homes run by several organisations after the food poisoning incident in a private home run by a minority organisation at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli district. While unauthorised homes are being shut down, parents are being urged to admit their children in the government-run homes/schools instead of unauthorised ones.

3 children die, 74 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Anakapalli district

A team with the officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Education Department was constituted to check the homes. While one home at Chintapalli was shut down, the team has inspected another home in Ananthagiri and shifted all the children to a government-run home. As per the officials, some of the tribals agree to send their children to such homes owing to financial and reasons and religious purposes.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek said that the government is running as many as 117 Ashram Residential Schools and 676 primary schools, where children can be admitted, but still some children are being admitted to private homes.

“We have good Government Residential School for Boys at Downuru and Girls Residential School at Koyyuru. But still parents from Koyyuru have admitted their children in the home at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli. As per the parents, the organisers have canvassed them since early age seeking admission of their children promising good food and shelter. The innocence of the tribals is being exploited here,” Mr. Abhishek said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.