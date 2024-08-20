Authorities crack down on unauthorised children’s homes in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The authorities from Alluri Sitharama Raju have launched a drive to check unauthorised children homes run by several organisations after the food poisoning incident in a private home run by a minority organisation at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli district. While unauthorised homes are being shut down, parents are being urged to admit their children in the government-run homes/schools instead of unauthorised ones.

A team with the officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Education Department was constituted to check the homes. While one home at Chintapalli was shut down, the team has inspected another home in Ananthagiri and shifted all the children to a government-run home. As per the officials, some of the tribals agree to send their children to such homes owing to financial and reasons and religious purposes.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek said that the government is running as many as 117 Ashram Residential Schools and 676 primary schools, where children can be admitted, but still some children are being admitted to private homes.

“We have good Government Residential School for Boys at Downuru and Girls Residential School at Koyyuru. But still parents from Koyyuru have admitted their children in the home at Kotlavuratla in Anakapalli. As per the parents, the organisers have canvassed them since early age seeking admission of their children promising good food and shelter. The innocence of the tribals is being exploited here,” Mr. Abhishek said.