AUTD and Sraddha Foundation reunite mentally-ill woman with family after treatment

Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) Visakhapatnam with the help of Sraddha Foundation healed and reunited a 22-year-old mentally-ill woman from Gwalior, with her family, on Tuesday. Mr Pragada Vasu from AUTD said that around six months ago, they have found Sonam (22) at Visakhapatnam, who was mentally ill. She was immediately shifted to Women Shelter Home at TSR Complex. Psychiatrists from Sraddha Foundation have treated the woman and provided medicines. AUTD and Sraddha team have took back Sonam to her native village Laskhar, near Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh. She was reunited with grandparents safely. Sonam also spoke to her parents who were on work at Nagpur, Mr. Vasu said.

