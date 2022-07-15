Australian Vice-Consul visits Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

He visits museum in the Anatomy Department

Samuel Myers, Vice-Consul at Australian Consulate in Chennai, who leads on Public diplomacy, health, energy, education and International collaboration, visited Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Friday.

Mr. Samuel Myers expressed his happiness in visiting one of the oldest medical colleges in India, particularly on the eve of AMC’s centenary year. He was keen on visiting AMC, after retrieving a letter from the archives, written on March 6, 1935, when three skulls of south Australian aborigines were exchanged with the Anatomy Museum of AMC. A copy of the letter was presented to G. Butchi Raju, the present Principal of AMC, and Additional Director of Medical Education.

Mr. Samuel Myers was received by Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Dr. V. Manmadharao, Vice-Principal, and Dr. S. Ravindra Kishore, Professor and HoD of Anatomy.

He visited the museum in the Anatomy Department. He appreciated the upkeep of the museum, especially the heritage ivory skeleton.