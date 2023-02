Australian Trade Commissioner visits Gitam university in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner Monica Kennedy visited the GITAM Deemed-to-be University here on Wednesday to discuss academic ties with Australian universities. Addressing the students, she explained the Australian education system and enrolment of Indian students in Australian universities. University president M. Sribharat spoke to her about the university. ADVERTISEMENT

