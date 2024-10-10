GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Australian Deputy Consul General visits AU

Published - October 10, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Consul General for Australian Consulate General in Chennai, David Eggleston, visited Andhra University (AU) here on Thursday, as part of the efforts to enhance educational ties.

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao held discussions with Mr. David over potential academic collaborations between AU and various Australian universities. Their discussions also focussed on student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and collaborative academic programmes, according to a release.

Prof. Sasibhushana Rao elaborated on the university’s ongoing research and academic activities and emphasised the institution’s strengths in various fields, including technology, science, and social sciences, which align well with the research capabilities of Australian institutions.

Additionally, maritime issues were a key topic of discussion, reflecting the importance of the blue economy and coastal management. Both parties recognised the potential for joint research in maritime studies, given Australia’s extensive experience in this sector, the release added.

Prof. Dhanamjaya Rao noted that AU hosts over 1,200 international students, underscoring its reputation as a global educational hub. He highlighted the diverse cultural environment at the university, which enriches the academic experience for all students.

