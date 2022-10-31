Australian Defence Force’s band enthrals Vizagites

Members of the band belt out popular numbers to create awareness among students on marine ecology conservation

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 31, 2022 18:43 IST

Australian Defence Force’s band performing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Australian Defence Force (ADF) band enthralled the audience at RK Beach here on Monday morning.

The band is here as part of the Joint Task Force of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) onboard two ships, HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac, which are currently docked in Viskhapatnam.

The ships are here as part of the third edition of Indo-Pacific Endeavour-2022.

Belting out popular numbers, the members of the band captivated the audience that comprised students, teachers and general public.

Australian Defence Forces band performing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The show was organised to raise awareness among students on marine ecology conservation.

Joined by officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC), the event was attended by Australian Government representatives, along with 500 school students and members of the local community.

The event was organised to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of marine ecosystems in the Indian Ocean and also included a skit about marine ecology and a drawing competition for kids.

Hosted by the Australian Consulate-General Chennai, the event was supported by two Vizag-based grant recipients of Australia’s Direct Aid Programme, India Youth for Society (IYFS) and Coding4Kids.

