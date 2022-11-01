Australian Consul General visits Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Consul General Sarah Kirlew visited Andhra University here on Tuesday. Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy along with other officials received her and held discussions on academic cooperation.

He briefed her about AU’s collaborations with various international universities. He said that a Japanese Corner and an American Corner have already been established in AU, and that an Australian corner should also be established. He also informed her about the functioning of various departments in the university.

A panel discussion on ‘Deepening cooperation and enhancing interoperability with partners in Indo-Pacific region’ was held at the Academic Senate Hall. Ms. Sarah Kirlew was honoured on behalf of AU.