Australian Consul General visits Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

An Australian Corner should be established in the varsity, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Consul General Sarah Kirlew visited Andhra University here on Tuesday. Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy along with other officials received her and held discussions on academic cooperation.

He briefed her about AU’s collaborations with various international universities. He said that a Japanese Corner and an American Corner have already been established in AU, and that an Australian corner should also be established. He also informed her about the functioning of various departments in the university.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A panel discussion on ‘Deepening cooperation and enhancing interoperability with partners in Indo-Pacific region’ was held at the Academic Senate Hall. Ms. Sarah Kirlew was honoured on behalf of AU.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app