AU’s incubation centre likely to go operational by mid-February: V-C

Sumit Bhattacharjee

23 December 2020 01:06 IST

‘It has been decided to name the centre as Andhra University Next Tech Gen’

The plan of having a state-of-the-art incubation centre at Andhra University College of Engineering is gaining pace and is likely to go operational by February 15 next year.

It has been decided to name the incubation centre as Andhra University Next Tech Gen and according to the Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, former ITAAP president Ravi Eswarapu has been appointed as CEO of the incubation centre.

“The building is already ready and if things fall in place then we should have at least 20 startups in the incubation centre by February 15,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

Pharmacy centre

Of the 20 startups, it is understood that 10 will provide internship to the students of the university and the other 10 will be allotted to the students to start their own startups with funding and assistance from the Soft Technology Parks of India (STPI). The incubation centre is being set up in collaboration with the STPI.

Work is also apace at the exclusive pharmacy research centre, which is coming up in the campus. The building will host research centres for pharmacy, food testing and genetics.

While the food and genetics may take some time, the pharma research centre should be operational by the next academic year, said the V-C. Former professor from the department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, AU, K.V.R. Murthy, has been appointed as scientific officer to speed up the setting up of the lab.

“There is a lot of demand from the local pharma industry for the lab and we are fast-tracking its setting up. The research lab will collaborate with the local pharma industry,” said the V-C.

While the building is coming up at a cost of ₹8 crore, equipment worth ₹10 crore is being purchased through GEM (Government e-Marketplace). The entire funding is being borne under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan) phase-II.

MBA programme

The international five-year BBA plus MBA programme in the newly- constructed AU School of International Business, designed on the lines of ISB, has gone operational, and from January 5, a 15-day online orientation class will be held. All the 60 seats in the international five-year integrated MBA programme, including 30 foreign students, have been filled.

This programme has an exit option after BBA and a re-entry option for MBA, after a few years. This apart the 60 MBA seats have also been filled, said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

Following the guidelines of the National Education Policy, the international MBA programme is integrated with other departments such as Fine Arts, Social Work, Drama and Theatre Arts, Photography, Music and Psychology, for a multi-discipline approach.

“Students can take a subject in each of the semesters from any one of these departments. Based on the success of the integration and multi-discipline approach, we will open up other departments also,” said Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.