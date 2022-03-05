Visakhapatnam

Aurobindo Pharma inks MoU with GITAM

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GITAM deemed to be University here on Saturday.

GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar exchanged the MoU document with Aurobindo Pharma Senior Vice President (HR) U.N.B. Raju.

As a part of the MoU, the university is organising a six-month training programme for 27 senior-level executives of Aruobindo Pharma on various contemporary subjects like bridging the generation gap in the workplace, creative thinking, conflict management, decision making and experiencing change.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2022 6:58:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/aurobindo-pharma-inks-mou-with-gitam/article65193044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY