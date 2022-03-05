Aurobindo Pharma inks MoU with GITAM
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GITAM deemed to be University here on Saturday.
GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar exchanged the MoU document with Aurobindo Pharma Senior Vice President (HR) U.N.B. Raju.
As a part of the MoU, the university is organising a six-month training programme for 27 senior-level executives of Aruobindo Pharma on various contemporary subjects like bridging the generation gap in the workplace, creative thinking, conflict management, decision making and experiencing change.
