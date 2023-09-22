Aurobindo pharma inks MoU with GITAM varsity on training of employees in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understading (MoU) with GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday to train its employees from Vizag cluster.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Goutham Rao and Aurobindo Pharma Limited Corporate HR Senior Vice President UNB Raju exchanged the M o U documents in the presence of GITAM School of Business Dean Amith Bhadra and GITAM School of Pharmacy Dean Jagath Janan Das and GITAM Consultancy and Collaborations (RDC) Deputy Director Som Bhatt Shastri.

As part of the MoU, the university will offer custom-designed Management Development Programme named as “Auro Astra” for Aurobindo Pharma employees. The MDP program ‘Auro Astra’ is a six-month course and primarily aimed to inculcate mid-level managers with the requisite skills pertaining to strategic planning, leadership abilities, building resilience and managerial skills.

