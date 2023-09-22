HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Aurobindo pharma inks MoU with GITAM varsity on training of employees in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understading (MoU) with GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday to train its employees from Vizag cluster.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Goutham Rao and Aurobindo Pharma Limited Corporate HR Senior Vice President UNB Raju exchanged the M o U documents in the presence of GITAM School of Business Dean Amith Bhadra and GITAM School of Pharmacy Dean Jagath Janan Das and GITAM Consultancy and Collaborations (RDC) Deputy Director Som Bhatt Shastri.

As part of the MoU, the university will offer custom-designed Management Development Programme named as “Auro Astra” for Aurobindo Pharma employees. The MDP program ‘Auro Astra’ is a six-month course and primarily aimed to inculcate mid-level managers with the requisite skills pertaining to strategic planning, leadership abilities, building resilience and managerial skills.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.