Augment oxygen bed strength by 3 times: CPI(M)

‘This can be done by increasing the number of beds at the hospitals of PSUs’

The CPI(M) has appealed to District Collector V. Vinay Chand to increase the amenities for COVID-19 patients in view of the rapid increase in the number of positive cases in the district.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Monday, party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao and city secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the number of oxygen beds should be increased by at least three times in view of the exponential rise in cases. They suggested that this can be done by increasing the beds at the hospitals of public sector units like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Shipyard Limited and BHEL. The allocation of beds in the CSR Block of KGH should be regulated.

‘Appoint staff’

They also sought immediate filling of vacant posts of doctors, nurses and other staff, extensive testing at ward secretariats, PHCs and Urban Health Centres, increasing number of virology labs, measures to increase oxygen supply and prevent black marketing.

There are 72 CM Health Centres in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits and an additional 42 centres were sanctioned but were not started.

They sought immediate appointment of doctors, nurses and staff and opening of those health centres. They also suggested that rythu bazaars should be set up in open grounds as in the past to prevent overcrowding at the stalls.