AUEC alumni donate ₹3.7 crore toward hostel building

December 24, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Engineering College (AUEC) Alumni Association celebrated their 9th alumni meeting at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium, here on Sunday. The alumni members presented an hostel block built at a cost of ₹3.7 crores over two years, to the university.

Y. Sreenivasa Rao, Director General (NS&M), DRDO, Visakhapatnam, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the alumni and offered to extend help in the establishment of an Incubator Centre on campus. He urged the alumni to actively participate in the Sea Corridor development projects of Visakhapatnam coastline.

K. Samatha, in-charge vice-chancellor of AU, lauded the alumni for their contribution. Former vice-chancellors of AU, Bela Satyanarayana and G.S.N Raju, former director of IIPE V.S.R.K Prasad and Major General S.S. Dasaka, who are all alumni, spoke on the occasion.

