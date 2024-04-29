Auction of cows, calves and mango orchard to be conducted at Visakhapatnam Central Prison on May 2

April 29, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An auction will be held for the sale of four cows and 16 calves owned by Visakhapatnam Central Prison on the jail premises at Adavivaram here on May 2 at 10 a.m. Interested parties can participate in the auction by paying a deposit of ₹1,500 before 9.30 a.m. on the same day. Further, for the year 2024, the mango orchard of the central prison will be auctioned at 10.20 a.m. on the jail premises. An amount of ₹1,000 will be have to be paid as a cautionary deposit, a release from the jail authorities said on Monday.