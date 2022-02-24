AUCE principal cautions on fake circular

The Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) has cautioned students against falling for a fake circular that has gone viral stating that a holiday has been declared on February 25 on the occasion of the release of a new movie.

He made it clear that no such circular was issued by his office and warned students not to fall for such fake circulars. He also said the university authorities have taken this issue seriously and will be approaching the Cybercrime Department and will lodge an official complaint and said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible for spreading such fake circulars.