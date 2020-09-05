AU wants to host National Science Congress in 2022: V-C

Tributes paid to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that the university is pitching to host National Science Congress in 2022. In this regard, the varsity will write a letter to National Science Congress president, he said, addressing a meet organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at the campus here on Saturday.

Prof. Prasada Reddy, along with principals, deans and AU staff paid floral tributes to former President and former V-C Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the campus.

He recalled Dr. Radhakrishnan’s services in the field of education and nation. He also recalled the late leader’s role in building Andhra University.

‘Labs will be set up’

Prof. Prasada Reddy said that AU will set up food testing, drug testing and genetic testing labs soon. These labs will work in coordination with various industries, he said.

He also said that Integrated MBA course with international standards will be started in Andhra University this academic year. Already 51 international students are ready to join the course. Since the last two months, about 450 international students have joined the varsity, he said. He also spoke about the role of teachers in education system.In-charge Registrar, Dean, PG exams,G.V. Ravindra Babu, and a few others were present.

BJP members

Meanwhile, members of the BJP paid floral tributes to the former President at his statue on the campus. Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and a few others were present.