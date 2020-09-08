Visakhapatnam

AU V-C hints at online classes from September 21

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that online classes for PG and engineering students should begin from September 21.

At a meeting with Principals of AU Colleges on Monday, Prof. Reddy called upon them to make the necessary arrangements for online classes . He directed the officials to make arrangements for holding of examinations by the month-end. In charge Registrar G.V. Ravindra Babu, Principals Peri Srinivasa Rao, K. Srinivasa Rao, K.V. Ramana Murthy, SK Bhatti, K. Rajendra Karmakar and Madhusudhan and Examination Wing officials were among those present.

