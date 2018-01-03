AU to spend ₹3.5 cr. on sports infra

Andhra University will be spending ₹3.5 crore on sports infrastructure in the current year.

Plans are afoot to earmark about ₹ 50 lakh to develop the Andhra University Engineering college ground. And once developed the ground will not be let out for hosting exhibitions and private functions, said Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao.

“To begin with we will level the ground and build a boundary wall. A jogging track will be laid. We also will be investing another ₹ 50 lakh to develop the AU main ground into a multipurpose ground,” he said.

This apart, the university will spend around ₹ 1.5 crore to build a gymnasium beside the existing one on the south campus.

“UGC has given us a fund of ₹ 1.5 crore to build the gymnasium and it will have at least six shuttle courts and one indoor-volleyball court. The gymnasium will also have modern facilities for weight-lifting. The gym will be ready in a couple of months time,” Prof. Nageswara Rao said.

According to the V-C, a second gymnasium is being proposed at the north campus in the engineering college area.

“We have allocated a fund of ₹ 1 crore to develop this gymnasium in the north campus,” said Prof. Nageswara Rao.

These apart, work is on to develop a second sports hostel with a capacity to host at least 60 persons. “The hostel will have all modern facilities and both hostels combined we will be able to host about 120 persons at a time,” he said.