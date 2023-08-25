ADVERTISEMENT

AU to sign MoU with Scottish university today

August 25, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University will sign an MoU with University of the Highlands & Islands, United Kingdom on August 25, according to G. Srinivasa Rao, associate dean of International Affairs, AU.

The programme will be held at Dr. Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium. This MoU will give opportunities for Indian students in the UK, he said.

Sanam Arora, UK International Higher Education Commission commissioner and chairperson of National Indian Students and Alumni Union in the UK, will address a seminar on Opportunities for Indian Students in the UK, during the programme.

