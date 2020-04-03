AU to provide counselling

The Centre for Psychological Assessment and Counselling of Andhra University will provide counselling to help face the situation that ensued from COVID-19 pandemic, according to Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology of the university and Director of the Centre M.V.R. Raju.

In collaboration with the Indian Association of Applied Psychology, it intends to provide counselling to COVID-19 affected people and their families, those quarantined at home and their family members, doctors, nurses and paramedics, personnel of front line departments Revenue, Police and Municipal Corporation etc., those working from home, people away from home and their kin, critically alcohol-dependent, those vulnerable to acute attacks of blood pressure and diabetes and people in depression.

A list of counsellors and their mobile numbers is available on

https://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in/

Prof. Raju said the counselling would be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but for any critical need it is 24x7.