AU to hold yoga classes from November 12

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 05:14 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village) of Andhra University has proposed offline classes for the people from November 12 (Saturday). General yoga, therapeutic yoga, and obesity yoga classes will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., said the Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu. For more details, interested people can dial the phone number 9398019922, he added.