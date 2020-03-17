AU to form Rapid Action Committee to monitor situation

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 March 2020 01:34 IST

No need to panic, says V-C

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has said that there is no need to panic about COVID-19.

He held a review meeting with Principals of University Colleges and medical officers on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Precautionary measures

The meeting decided to form a Rapid Action Committee with Principals, Hostel Wardens and Medical Officers to continuously monitor the situation. The Vice-Chancellor said that was no cause for panic as the spread of the disease was not much in the State. He said that precautionary measures were needed to prevent possible spread of the disease.

He suggested thorough cleaning of the hostel premises and ensuring cleanliness of the surroundings. Posters on the dos and don’ts to check the spread should also be displayed at the hostels.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Principals Peri Srinivasa Ra, T. Vinoda Rao, KV Ramana Murthy, S Sumitra, M. Prameela Devi, G. Satyaranayana, Siva Prasad, and G.S.N. Murthy were among those who participated.

Exams postponed

Some schools in Visakhapatnam have already declared shut down from March 17 to 31 and postponed the exams.