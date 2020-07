VISAKHAPATNAM

13 July 2020 23:36 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, will be conducting an online one-month course on ‘pranayama’ to develop immunity to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more details call: 8985947523.

