Visakhapatnam

AU to conduct online course on ‘pranayama’

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, will be conducting an online one-month course on ‘pranayama’ to develop immunity to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more details call: 8985947523.

