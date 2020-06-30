AU to conduct 3-month skill development courses

The Centre for Defence Studies, Andhra University, will conduct three-month skill development courses on Fire and Safety Engineering, Foreign Languages, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Certificate Course in Cyber Security and Certificate course in Disaster Management with an intake of 60 seats in each course (total 300 seats). The programme is being sponsored by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) which is scheduled to commence from the first week of August.
Officials said that unemployed youth of the State, including ex-servicemen and dependents of defence personnel are eligible for the courses. The candidates, who are interested, are informed to submit their applications in the office of the Director, Centre for Defence Studies, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, located at AU Women’s Engineering College on or before July 31, 2020. According to the officials, the minimum eligibility for the courses are 10+2 or Diploma in Engineering.
Priority for the admission will be given to Ex-servicemen/Dependents nominated through Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer and students qualified in 10+2 with MPC. Candidates have to enclose a declaration certificate of unemployment duly countersigned by the gazetted officer along with the application submitted, they added.
