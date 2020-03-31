‘AU students studying in Sweden institute are safe’

The Andhra University authorities conducted a review meeting through video conferencing with the officials of Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden to enquire about the 14 students from the AU who are studying there, amidt the outbreak of COVID- 19.

As per the directions of AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, Dean International Affairs E. Dhanamjaya Rao conducted the meeting in which the 14 students from AU also took part.

From BTH Sweden, Mats Walter, Director of International Affairs; Gurudutt Velpula, Deputy Director of International Affairs; Carmen, International Coordinator participated in the meeting.

Andhra University has a collaboration with the BTH, Sweden on 3+1 B.Tech programmme and 14 students of AU are studying their final year at the Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH).

“All the students said that they were safe and healthy. They are taking the necessary precautions as advised by the BTH and Swedish Health Authorities,” said Mr. Dhanamjaya Rao after the meeting.

Daily monitoring

Meanwhile, all the international students staying in four hostels of Andhra University are being monitored daily for their by Chief Warden Paul Douglas and Warden Nanaji for their health and hygiene.

“Four Afghan students who have recently completed their engineering programmes at AU and waiting for certificates have been accommodated at the transit rooms till the end of the lockdown,” said Mr. Dhanamjaya Rao.