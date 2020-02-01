AU students stage demonstration against hike in examination fee

Students of Andhra University led by the Greater Visakha City Committee of Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration near the Administrative Block, seeking withdrawal of the hike in examination fee.

The protesters squatted near the Administrative Block till late in the night seeking solutions to sanitation issues in hostels, delayed release of scholarships and other issues. Students from various departments, especially girls in large numbers, raised slogans against Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.

They alleged that that university administration never showed any concern for their issues of students.

“The examination fee has been hiked by almost 40% and the decision was intimated to the students. The hostels reek of poor sanitation and students are being served food of poor quality. Three students have been accommodated in the hostel rooms meant for one student. We get at least ₹1,000 of electricity bill per month for a fan and a light. The university collects ₹300 from each students,” said a student who is living in the Boys’ Hostel of AU.

‘Scholarships delayed’

Many students also pointed out that scholarship money was not being released regularly. Several students alleged poor infrastructure in the hostels.

“We staged a protest against the fee hike two days ago. On that day, the Registrar promised to find a solution after discussing it with the Vice-Chancellor. Even though the V-C is present in the campus, no official has responded yet to our demands. We have decided to take up a massive protest,” said AU SFI president A. Gowtham.

Mosquito menace

meanwhile, the girl students of AU Women’s Hostel staged a protest over mosquito menace. They alleged that despite repeated requests, the issue still lingered. They blamed poor sanitation for the death of a second year political science student, Blessy.

“The hostels are infested with mosquitoes. Though thousands of girls live here, not a single medical staff is available to care. We need to rush to dispensary in case of medical emergency,” alleged a student.

Many students alleged that when they brought the issue to the notice of the Registrar, “he did not respond”. “After death of Blessy, the AU officials sprinkled some chemicals. If it was done earlier, we would not have lost Blessy,” she added.