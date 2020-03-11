AU sends proposal for setting up Centre of Excellence for IoT

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy speaking at the senate meet as Registrar V. Krishna Mohan looks on, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 March 2020 01:21 IST

Seats in M.A. English course increased from 30 to 40

Andhra University has sent a proposal for setting up a Centre for Excellence for Internet of Thing (IoT) with a budget of ₹115 crore, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said after the senate meeting here on Tuesday.

The senate also decided to increase the number of seats in M.A. English programme to 40 from 30. “The decision was taken in the wake of the government decision of introducing English as the medium of instruction in all State-run schools. The senate members felt that the demand for English teachers would go up in the coming days,” said Mr. Prasad Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

In total, 56 topics were discussed in the senate meeting.

Several members suggested that the PG Diploma in yoga therapy course should be made a two-year postgraduate programme.

Courses scrapped

The senate also decided to scrap M.A. course in communications and media studies and PG Diploma programme in journalism and mass communication. Apart from it, decision was taken to scrap sound recording and editing courses being offered by the Department of Music.

The members also decided to reserve 75 % of the total M.A. in Sociology seats to the candidates who have completed degree programmes in social science and humanities, leaving 25 % of seats the graduates from any other stream.

The senate suggested that the M.A. course in human rights and duties should be attached to the Department of Sociology. The members also decided to award bachelor of academics law degree to the students who have completed three years of the five-year law programme.

The senate members also asked the higher officials to stringent action against the professors and staff who have been found involved in illegal activities. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, former Vice-Chancellors K.V. Ramana, Y.C. Simhadri, B. Satyanarayana, G.S.N Raju, G. Nageswara Rao were present in the meeting.