AU Senate approves launching of new courses

Changes have been made in the engineering syllabus

The Andhra University Academic Senate at its meeting here on Monday approved the starting of Textile Designing, Fashion Designing Vocational and Production Designing Vocational Diploma Courses from 2021.

A decision was also taken to launch BBA-MBA course from 2020-21 with international standards. The other decisions approved include: entering into an MoU with BSNL to provide internship, project work and certificate courses to provide skills to engineering students. Ten new courses would be started by the AU Centre for Defence Studies.

Changes have been made in the engineering syllabus in tune with the suggestion of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide employment-oriented training to students. It approved the launch of five-year-BA Oriental Language Course at MR Cultural College.

Presiding over the meeting, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the university has adopted online system in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon regular classes and examinations would begin.

Rector K. Samata proposed the 93rd annual budget of the university.

Science College Principal K. Srinivasa Rao placed it before the Senate.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and former VC K.V. Ramana were present. Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy and former V-Cs G.S.N. Raju and Beela Satyanarayana participated through video conference.