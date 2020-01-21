AU SDE supplementary exams from February 19

The supplementary and special drive exams for the students of the School of Distance Education (SDE) of Andhra University will commence from February 19.

The examinations for several courses will be conducted at Government Degree College for Men in Srikakulam, Andhra University campus and AKNU MSN PG Centre at Kakinda. The examination for M.A. (Psychology/LLM) and M.Sc. (Sciences) will be held at the School of Distance Education in Visakhapatnam.

The special drive examination is only for the students admitted between 2006-07 and 2013-14 academic years for completing the leftover subjects or for betterment. Batches prior to 1998-99 academic year are also allowed, said SDE Director P. Hari Prakash.

Helpline

Application forms, timetable and the notification can be downloaded from the website: www. andhrauniversity.edu.in

For more details, students can dial 7702257813, 0891-2844164/ 28844143/2754966.