September 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University School of Distance Education on Wednesday informed that the last date of admission into the online programmes has been extended to September 30. The postgraduate programmes will include MBA, MCA, M.Com, M.Sc Psychology, MA Political Science, HRM, Journalism, Economics and Sociology. The under-graduate programmes will be history, economics and politics. Details can be obtained from 0891-2844162.