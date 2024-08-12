AU ranks seventh in NIRF rankings in State Universities category

Andhra University (AU) stood seventh in the State Universities category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, released by the Union Ministry of Education, on Monday. AU secured the 41st rank in the overall category at the national-level. The institution ranked 76th in the overall category rankings last year.

AU stands proudly as the best university in Andhra Pradesh, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Sashibushana Rao and expressed his happiness that the university secured the 41st position, pushing aside many Central educational institutions such as IITs and NITs.