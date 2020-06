VISAKHAPATNAM

06 June 2020 23:46 IST

Andhra University has been ranked fourth by Natureindex ranking group in academics and research. Expressing happiness, Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that it was the effort of the teaching and supporting staff. IIT-Bhubaneswar and IIT Bombay has secured first and second ranks.

