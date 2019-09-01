Visakhapatnam

AU officials ‘launch probe’ against professor

In a complaint to APSCHE, a few girl students accuse him of misbehaviour

Officials of Andhra University have reportedly launched an investigation over complaints against a senior professor for his alleged harassment of girl students.

According to sources, a few students have sent a written complaint against the professor of their department to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE). They alleged that that the professor was misbehaving with them and abusing them. The APSCHE asked the university officials to inquire into the issue and submit a report. An inquiry has begun, it is learnt. AU officials were tightlpped on the issue.

