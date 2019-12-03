AU noticeboards to display information on safety apps

Handouts carrying information about the cellphone apps launched for women in distress seeking help from the police and the phone numbers of police officers will be displayed on the notice boards of all departments of Andhra University.

The handouts were released at a roundtable on ‘Shatter the silence, stop the violence’ organised by the Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies of Andhra University on Monday.

The speakers at the rountable, students and staff offered their condolences to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad recently.

Describing it as a gruesome incident, AU College of Arts and Commerce principal Satyanarayana opined that the efforts to change in the mindset of people should start from home through child socialisation process.

Stringent punishment

P. Usha, Director of the Centre Women’s Studies stressed on the need for stringent punishment to the culprits, so that such incident was not repeated in the future.

The participants held discussions on the factors encouraging crimes against women, the role of family, society and government policies to prevent it.

Representatives of various NGOs – Mahila Action, Action Aid, BREDS organisation, Grama Swarajya Samithi and Visakha Forum for Child Protection— were among those who participated in the roundtable.