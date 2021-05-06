AU law exams rescheduled

The examinations for the third semester of three-year LLB, third and seventh semesters of five-year LLB, and third semester of the LLM programmes being offered by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, which was scheduled to be held from May 12, have been rescheduled, Controller of Examinations S.V. Sudhakara Reddy has said. Students can visit www.andhrauniversity.edu or www.exams.

andhrauniversity.edu.in for the revised schedule.

AU changes timings

Meanwhile, the timings of the Andhra University have been changed in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. The AU offices will remain open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. till May 18. The faculty can conduct classes either from their homes or from the respective departments on online mode. Research activities in the university will be permitted only up to 11 a.m. Dr. VS Krishna Library will remain closed till May 18. Emergency services, however, have been exempted from the restrictions, said Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.