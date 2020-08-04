AU law college completes 75 years

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2020 00:06 IST

Venkaiah Naidu to address an online meeting on Tuesday

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, has completed 75 years of its establishment and on the occasion Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will address an online meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will start sharp by 10 a.m. and the participants are requested to log in by 9.30 a.m. through the link: https://youtu.be/ijqr12L6hpg

For any technical assistance one may contact: Mr. Surendra 8886888785 or Mr. Vamsi - 9440194603 or Mr. Chaitanya – 8099715161.

This was disclosed at a press meet organised here on Monday.

According to S. Sumitra, Principal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, the Vice-President was an alumnus of the college.

Others who will participate include Justice T. Rajani, Judge, AP High Court, Justice B. Devanand, Judge, AP High Court, Prof. K. Gupteswar, Founder Principal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Dr. P. S. Rao, former Director, Law and Treaty Division, Ministry of External Affairs and currently, Legal Adviser, State of Qatar, Dr. S. Rama Rao, Director, WIPO Coordination Office in New York, Prof. A. Lakshminath and Prof. R. Venkata Rao and many other illustrious Alumni.

The meeting will be presided by AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy and Rector K. Samata and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan will also participate.

The law college was established in Andhra University in 1945. It was a long felt need to establish a college of law in this part of the country, which was then a part of the province of Madras.

The college owes its genesis to the far-sightedness and wisdom of C.R. Reddy, the founding Vice-Chancellor of this university, who, in consultation with the then Jurists like Lionel Leach, Chief Justice of Madras, Sri P.V. Rajamannar, the then Advocate General of Madras, V. Govindarajachari, advocate, and a few others, laid its foundation.